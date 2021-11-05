More about Board Member Heap Reappointed to Judicial Nominating Commission

Submit Release
Parole Board Member Meg Heap is among the recent appointees of Governor Brian Kemp to the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC). Heap has served on the JNC since 2019.

“I am honored that the Governor reappointed me to the JNC. I look forward to meeting and interviewing potential candidates for judgeships. In Georgia, we are blessed to have many qualified candidates,” stated Heap.

The JNC makes recommendations to the Governor to fill vacancies in state, superior, and appellate courts in Georgia.

Heap was appointed to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles in January by Governor Kemp. She’s the former District Attorney for Georgia's Eastern Judicial Circuit. More on Board Member Meg Heap: https://pap.georgia.gov/board-members/meg-heap

Governor Kemp’s announcement: https://gov.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-10-27/gov-kemp-names-35-jud….

Learn more about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles at www.pap.georgia.gov.

