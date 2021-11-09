"The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute To Host It's Inaugural Diamonds Are Forever Casino Evening on Nov 18th"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Enjoy a magical night out in Hollywood while making an impact in cancer research. The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) is hosting its "Diamonds Are Forever Casino Evening" on Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at The Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, CA. The event will be an unforgettable night with gaming tables, entertainment, live & silent auctions, dealers, spin the wheel, fine wine, and prizes.
The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) is a nonprofit, medical research institute with two research laboratories – The Punch Worthington lab at UCLA and an in-house lab in West Los Angeles. The mission of PHLBI is to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chest cancers including lung cancer, esophageal cancer, and mesothelioma. Proceeds from the Diamonds Are Forever Casino Evening benefit PHLBI’s innovative cancer research.
The Diamonds Are Forever Casino Evening starts at 6 pm with casino play, cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres. Guests can bid on spectacular silent auction items including luxurious international travel destinations, jewelry, and fine dining. Later, guests will enjoy dinner and an exciting live auction. There will be live music for guests to dance to their favorite Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, and Elvis songs.
Tickets are on sale now at phlbi.org/diamonds-are-forever-casino-evening. Each $150 ticket includes $200 worth of gaming chips, open bar, hors d'oeuvres, dinner with fine wine, entertainment, games, and casino prizes.
“We’re excited to reconnect with friends and fellow supporters at the Diamonds Are Forever Casino Night,” said John Caron of event sponsor Worthington & Caron law firm. “Every bet at the tables is a ‘sure bet’ to help PHLBI develop treatments for patients to ‘beat the odds’ of their cancer."
About The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute:
Established in 2002, the vision of The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) is to rapidly develop innovative ideas into effective cancer therapies. The mission of PHLBI is to generate hope through research, support, and education. PHLBI conducts this important work at its in-house research lab in Los Angeles and its supporting laboratory The Punch Lab at UCLA. It is the only nonprofit in the United States to conduct in-house research on mesothelioma.
Clare Cameron
Clare Cameron
The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute
