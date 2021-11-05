Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.4.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Ken T. Tang, 49, of Alhambra, has been appointed to the California State Teachers’ Retirement Board. Tang has been a Teacher for the Garvey School District since 1997 and President at the Alhambra Unified School District Board of Education since 2020. He was an Elected Representative for CA District 16 for the National Education Association Board of Directors from 2016 to 2021 and President of the Garvey Education Association from 2016 to 2018. He is a lifetime warrior member of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance and a merit badge counselor at the San Gabriel Valley Boy Scouts of America. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tang is a Democrat.

Adrienne L. Luce, 51, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians. Luce has been Executive Director of the HMC Designing Future Foundation since 2011 and Director of the Claremont Museum of Art since 2021. Luce has been Founder of Luce Consulting since 2005. She was Digital Communications Manager at the J. Paul Getty Museum from 2015 to 2018, where she held several positions from 1998 to 2005, including Educational Specialist and Project Coordinator. She was Executive Director for the California State Summer School Arts Foundation from 2010 to 2012. Luce was a Project Coordinator at the Getty Conservation Institute from 1997 to 1998. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Sculpture at the Claremont Graduate University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is a $100 per diem. Luce is a Democrat.

Vincent Hoenigman, 54, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board. Hoenigman has been Founder and Vice President of CityMark Development since 2000. He was Founder and Director of Proxicom from 1995 to 2001. Hoenigman is a member of the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association and the Board of Trustees for the National Parks Conservation Association. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Michigan. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hoenigman is a Democrat.

Ashley Conrad-Saydah, 44, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board. Since 2020, Conrad-Saydah has been Principal and Founder of Sowing Change Strategies LLC, Policy Lead and Project Advisor at Spatial Informatics Group, Research Affiliate at the University of California, Berkeley’s California-China Climate Institute and Partnerships Lead at Vibrant Planet. She was Deputy Secretary for Climate and Energy Policy at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2012 to 2019 and Presidential Management Fellow and Renewable Energy Program Manager at the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management from 2008 to 2012. Conrad-Saydah earned a Master of Science degree in Environmental Science and Management from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Conrad-Saydah is a Democrat.

