Givewith Announces Two New Leadership Appointments

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givewith, a SaaS platform designed to help customers win more business and deliver strategic business outcomes by embedding Social Impact into their most fundamental commercial activities - the buying and selling of goods and services - announced today that Brandon Taylor will serve as Chief Revenue Officer and Katherine Farshler will assume the role of Vice President of Operations.

Taylor previously served as Givewith’s Executive Vice President of North America Sales. He has over 20 years of experience in the SaaS and high technology sector, leading sales and customer experience organizations. Taylor has expertise in building and leading high growth companies launching disruptive technologies - helping these organizations develop the right systems and processes to facilitate success - while recruiting the ideal talent to build world class customer impact. He resides in The Woodlands, TX with his two sons, Jaden and Jett.

Farshler comes from a 20 year career at Dell, where she was a founding member of Dell’s Chief Customer Office, driving strategy and operations for customer advocacy in support of B2B / B2G customers and customer programs. Farshler is an expert in managing relationships between sales, critical business stakeholders, and customers to ensure success for the entire value chain. Farshler is the co-chair for The Longest Day campaign for the Alzheimer's Association in Central Texas and a Girl Scout Troop Leader. She resides in Austin with her husband Ron and two children, Evangeline and Sebastian.

“I’m excited about having two, highly-qualified professionals step into their new respective roles,” said Alan Mayer, President of Givewith. “Customers are really excited to talk to us about bringing together differentiated business offerings that lead to better business outcomes and align to their corporate environmental and social imperatives. Both Brandon and Kathy will help us expand our business, while helping deliver customer impact in the form of increased revenue and improved ESG ratings.”

About Givewith

Givewith is a SaaS platform that allows businesses to gain customer and supplier insights about shared Social Impact areas and deliver against those priorities in a simple, easy to use platform. Learn how sellers stand out from their competition and win more business, how procurement teams derive new business value, and how the platform allows companies to scale their impact faster with existing resources.