XODS Web Services Convenes High-Level Diplomatic Briefing
Critical Infrastructure Risk Mitigation Is Front & CenterWASHINGTON, DC, US, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XODS Web Services a full-service data center and technology company located in Bozeman, MT conducted a briefing at the Washington Times headquarters in Washington, DC. The briefing was intended to provide a forum where sovereign nations could discuss how to best prepare for ransom ware attacks and other technology disruptions that can impair critical infrastructure systems.
Representatives from the diplomatic corps of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean were on hand for the briefing as well as private sector executives and civil society leaders from a host of international organizations.
The program was head-lined by (fmr) Homeland Security Secretary, Hon. Chad Wolf; (ret) Admiral Jeff Hathaway; (fmr) Deputy Asst. Secretary, US Department of Defense (ret) Col. Sergio Del a Pena. Other speakers at the briefing included Mr. Galo Fraga, Secretary for Cooperation Affairs, Embassy of Ecuador and Mr. Tom McDevitt, Chairman of the Washington Times.
Highlights during the meeting included testimonials from diplomatic representatives detailing how their respective governments have come under constant attacks from external and unidentified threats seeking to disrupt their critical infrastructure systems operated by the government and private sector.
The briefing was moderated by Mr. Gabe Joseph of XODS Web Services. XODS Web Services CEO, Mr. DeWin Madill was on hand and stated—“this is a first of its kind briefing where nation states from primarily developing nations can discuss real solutions to past, current and future potential threats to critically important systems from, banking, government services, logistics, shipping/airports and energy supply lines.”
Aaron Manaigo
Global Political Solutions LLC
+1 2022438201
email us here