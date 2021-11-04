Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,176 in the last 365 days.

More about Carr: Prosecution Division Secures Sentence in Financial Fraud Case in DeKalb County  

ATLANTA, GA —Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the sentencing of Johnathan Blackmon for crimes involving financial transaction card fraud and forgery in the third degree.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to identify and hold accountable individuals who both support and commit financial fraud, no matter the dollar amount,” said Carr. “This type of criminal activity will not be tolerated, and we are proud to have brought this case to court.”

Blackmon was charged in DeKalb County for his role in depositing $56,367.48 in stolen and counterfeit checks into various bank accounts.

Blackmon entered a guilty plea on Oct. 21, 2021, to seven counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of forgery in the third degree. He was sentenced to 10 years with the first six months to be served in custody with the remainder on probation. He was also sentenced to perform 100 hours of community service and to pay restitution in the amount of $56,367.48. 

The case was investigated by Calvin Thomas, an investigator with the Criminal Investigation Section, and prosecuted by Blair McGowan, senior assistant attorney general with the Prosecution Division.

A copy of the related document is Download this pdf file. attached .

You just read:

More about Carr: Prosecution Division Secures Sentence in Financial Fraud Case in DeKalb County  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.