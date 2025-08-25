ALBANY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Jeremy Marshall, 18, of Albany, has been indicted in connection with two shootings that took place at Albany State University (ASU) during the school’s Homecoming festivities on Oct. 19, 2024. As asserted in the indictment, Marshall is a member of the Blockos (aka 4 Blickie Gang), a hybrid criminal street gang based in the Albany area. The shootings, both of which occurred roughly five minutes apart on ASU’s campus, are alleged to stem from an ongoing rivalry between the Blockos and the Purps, another hybrid criminal street gang that was founded at Dougherty County High School.

The initial shootout took place in a crowded area near a campus concert, where several individuals were injured while fleeing or hit by gunfire, including a 16-year-old female who sustained a gunshot wound to the calf, a 17-year-old female who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 20-year-old female who was grazed by a bullet.

The second shooting took place roughly 600 yards away, around Sands Drive, where De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, 19, of Newnan, was shot and killed. A 13-year-old female also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

“This should have been a weekend of celebration for the Albany State community. Instead, one teenager lost his life, several others were injured, and hundreds of innocent people were put in harm’s way,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “The people of Dougherty County deserve better, and they deserve to be safe. That’s why we’re working with our local partners to take down the criminal street gangs that are responsible for these repeated acts of violence, and we won’t rest until justice is served.”

This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the ASU Police Department, and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, which established a regional team in Albany in fall 2022. Since then, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has secured the conviction of nearly 20 gang members in Dougherty County alone, including four members of the Purps.

“The violence that occurred during this homecoming event was senseless and tragic,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI remains steadfast in working with our local, state, and federal partners to confront gang activity, pursue justice for victims, and protect the safety of communities across Georgia.”

Dougherty County Indictment

On Aug. 20, 2025, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Dougherty County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Jeremy Marshall. Specifically, the defendant is facing the following charges.

1 count of Malice Murder

2 counts of Felony Murder

8 counts of Aggravated Assault

12 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

5 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas and Washington counties, with 115 convictions secured to-date.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia. This Unit is also set to expand to Savannah, with funding provided in the state’s FY 26 budget.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.