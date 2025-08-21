ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Christopher Clark, 27, of Riverdale, Georgia, has been indicted on charges of human trafficking, forcible rape, and false imprisonment involving a 15-year-old female in Clayton County.

This case was previously closed by local jurisdictions and re-opened by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit upon its creation in 2019. Carr’s team has since convicted four individuals for the trafficking of this 15-year-old female, including the victim’s primary seller, Theodore Browne, Jr., who was sentenced to 70 years in prison in 2023.

Following the conviction of these four defendants, Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continued with its investigation in an attempt to identify another buyer who is alleged to have forcibly raped the 15-year-old victim. This investigation resulted in the indictment of Christopher Clark, who is now the fifth defendant to be charged in the case. Clark is alleged to have purchased the child for sex. He is also alleged to have forcibly raped the child inside his home and to have held the child in a bathroom for a period of time.

“This survivor deserves nothing less than maximum justice, and that’s exactly what we intend to deliver,” said Carr. “We have built an elite team to track down traffickers in this state, and we won’t rest until every offender is behind bars. With each new case, we’re sending a message that if you come after our children, we’re coming for you.”

Clayton County Indictment

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Clayton County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Christopher Clark in July 2025.

Specifically, Clark is facing the following charges:

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

1 count of Rape

1 count of False Imprisonment

Convictions and Sentencing of Other Defendants

In March 2023, Theodore Browne, Jr., who sold the 15-year-old victim for sex, was convicted of four counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude and one count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree. Browne was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

In February 2023, Daniel Horne, who purchased the 15-year-old victim for sex, was convicted of one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude. Horne was sentenced to 12 years, with the first two years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

In August 2022, Gregory Benoit, who purchased the 15-year-old victim for sex, was convicted of one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude. Benoit was sentenced to 15 years, with the first five years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

In July 2022, Christopher Weldon, who sold the underage victim for sex, was convicted of one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude and one count of Statutory Rape. Weldon was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 60 convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. The Unit recently expanded to include one new prosecutor and two new investigators in Macon and Augusta, with funding provided in the state’s AFY 25 and FY 26 budgets.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.