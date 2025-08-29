ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has filed a brief in support of the State of Florida’s immigration detention facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The brief was filed in response to a lower court order that halts construction of the State’s facility due to environmental procedural requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act. Carr and 21 other attorneys general argue that such federal requirements apply only to federal agencies — not to states that build their own facilities on their own land with their own money. The attorneys general are urging the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals to stay the lower court’s order — allowing construction and operations to proceed.

“For Democrats, this isn’t about environmental policy. It’s about blocking critical immigration enforcement efforts,” said Carr. “By this logic, a single federal court can stop any state from building a school, a park or a jail, and it’s a dangerous precedent to set. This is simple — Florida stepped up to enforce the law and keep Americans safe, and we will continue to back their efforts.”

Carr is joined in filing this brief by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Find a copy of the brief here .