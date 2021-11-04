Commissioner Ball Elected NASDA President

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball has been elected to serve as the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) 2021-2022 President. Commissioner Ball officially accepted the designation at NASDA’s annual meeting, which took place this week in Louisville, Kentucky.

"I am honored to be elected NASDA's new president and to lead as our states work together to ensure that agriculture continues to grow and thrive," said Commissioner Ball. "I have long valued the opportunity to gather with some of the best minds in agriculture, our commissioners, secretaries and directors of agriculture, as well as our community partners, collaborating through NASDA to advocate for and implement change that will have a lasting impact on our shared industry. The policies set forth and implemented by NASDA this year will deliver on our collective commitment to address the most important and pressing agricultural issues of today while strengthening our farms and food supply for the future."

As president, Commissioner Ball will help guide the implementation of the policies adopted at NASDA’s 2021 annual meeting, including expanding emergency food supply networks; emphasizing the importance of free interstate commerce; growing the hemp industry; and promoting agricultural workforce reform. This is in addition to NASDA’s priority issues, which are trade, food safety, food systems, workforce development, infrastructure and capacity, and climate resiliency. As president, Commissioner Ball will also host the 2022 NASDA Annual Meeting in Saratoga Springs, New York, on September 26-29, 2022. NASDA members also elected a new slate of officers for the coming year. To find out more, please visit nasda.org/RedefiningAgriculture.

NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association which represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries, and directors of the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. NASDA grows and enhances American agriculture through policy, partnerships and public engagement. To learn more about NASDA, please visit www.nasda.org.