Crystal Springs Pond to be drawn down for the winter

Springs Pond will be slowly drawn down over the next several days to help with nuisance vegetation control. This fishery, located adjacent to IDFG’s Springfield Fish Hatchery, is a popular family fishing water and supports year-round trout fishing. Over the past couple of years, the aquatic vegetation has become extremely dense throughout the pond, making it difficult to effectively fish. In order to reduce nuisance vegetation and open-up more nearshore water for bank fishing, the water level will be lowered until the pond has been nearly drained. From there, most of the live vegetation will be exposed and die, and it is expected that a hard winter freeze will stymie additional growth over the next several years. The technique has been used successfully in other reservoirs and is a cost-effective alternative to other treatments such as herbicide. Anglers should be aware that fishing will be impacted here for the next four months. The department anticipates refilling the pond again in mid-March, at which time it will be stocked with trout to provide spring fishing opportunity. Most of the fish currently living in the pond are expected to still survive in the outlet and continue to provide fishing opportunity; as such, a salvage order is not being issued at this time. If you have questions please feel free to call the Southeast Regional Office at (208) 232-4703.