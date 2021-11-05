Franciscan Village Named One of the Naperville Area’s Best Memory Care Communities

Franciscan Village received recognition as one of the top memory care communities in the Naperville area. Franciscan Village is the premier senior living community in Lemont, Ill., offering a wide range of care options for older adults, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, rehabilitation and memory care.

LEMONT, ILL., UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Village , a Franciscan Ministries community, has been named one of the best memory care communities in the Naperville area.The senior living community, which is located at 1270 Village Drive in Lemont, Ill., joins a small group of communities in the Chicago suburbs recognized by MemoryCare.com, an online resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment.According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is now the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.Memory care communities provide compassionate care to those with memory impairment and give family caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for their loved ones.To select the top memory care communities, Memorycare.com considered several factors, including location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.“It is wonderful to share with the public what our residents and families have known and experienced every day,” said Executive Director Daniel Bannon. “The memory care services at Franciscan Village are yet another reason to choose our community. We have been providing exceptional service and care to our residents for generations. It is an honor and privilege to serve as our Franciscan Sisters have for over 125 years.”From assisted living and memory care to independent living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation and respite care, Franciscan Village offers a wide range of care options. The community features spacious apartment homes, beautifully maintained grounds, delicious chef-prepared meals, weekly housekeeping services, on-site access to skilled nursing and rehabilitation, and more.Earlier this year, Franciscan Village was rated as one of the top-rated nursing homes in the nation. The community also received excellent marks in the Five-Star Quality Rating System from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, earning a 5-star rating for RN staffing and a 4-star rating for overall staffing levels.In addition to Franciscan Village, Franciscan Ministries also oversees several other communities in Illinois, including Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, Marian Village in Homer Glen, St. James Senior Estates in Crete, St. Joseph Village of Chicago, The Village at Mercy Creek in Normal and The Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst.For more information about Franciscan Village, visit the community website or call (630) 243-3500. For more information on Franciscan Ministries, call (800) 524-6126 or visit the ministry website About Franciscan Communities Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.)

