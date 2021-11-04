Alexander James Rodriguez Receives Hollywood Music in Media Award Nomination
Alexander James Rodriguez’s ‘Cherry Bomb’ Scoops Up a “Music Video (Independent)” Nomination at this year’s Hollywood Music in Media AwardsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander James Rodriguez new music video for his latest single ‘Cherry Bomb’ has just been nominated for Music Video (Independent) at this year’s Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) being held November 17th, 2021.
The 14-year-old actor and recording artist is among some of the music industries elite with Oscar contenders Beyoncé and Van Morrison who also received nominations in the visual media categories.
Alexander James Rodriguez first launched his music career during the 2020 Los Angeles-lockdown and has been releasing infectious pop tunes ever since. His latest song, ‘Cherry Bomb’ is complete with an effervescent music video set in a 1950’s Downtown Los Angeles diner, with dance choreography created by Marvin Brown (HBO Max: We’re Here, D23: High School Musical).
“I am thrilled to be nominated for a Music Video (Independent) at this year’s prestigious Hollywood Music in Media Awards,” enthused Rodriguez. “We filmed the music video with my mum at the helm and a small group of friends. As an independent recording artist this nomination for our work is such an honor. I am so grateful for everyone’s support of my recording artist journey.”
The colorful concept for the ‘Cherry Bomb’ music video began with just scrolling for locations to shoot in Los Angeles. The 1950’s diner was chosen for its bright backdrop which, with teen dancers, local kid actors and some vibrant outfits in mind, could transform into a fun and lively music video oozing with “High School Musical” vibes.
The cast of ‘Cherry Bomb’ includes Alexander James Rodriguez, dancers Isidora Villagra, Jedd Berina, Kaileia Dixon, McKenzie Cole, and Ava Rose as the teen’s “cherry bomb.” Directed and produced by Liz Rodriguez, the music video was filmed and edited by Brian Jara.
‘Cherry Bomb’ from Alexander James Rodriguez is out on all digital platforms. Click the link to choose your favorite music platform via https://linktr.ee/AJRodriguez on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube, Tidal, Deezer and more!
