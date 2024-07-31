Alexander James Rodriguez, Elle E.D, Josh Moreland, Celia Rose and Élishia Sharie Join the Recording Academy Class 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- This past week, several recording artists from all genres of music accepted the invitation to join the Recording Academy as voting members for the annual GRAMMY awards.
Among the selected elite within the Los Angeles Chapter include British-Spanish pop artist Alexander James Rodriguez, who entered the music industry at age 12 and has since gone on to release a string of smash hit songs, hip-hop recording artist Elle E.D. who is credited alongside industry titans Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry, Josh Moreland of Battle Cry Music who created the Los Angeles Kings anthem, neo alternative rock artist Élishia Sharie and Celia Rose whose music dominates the television and film world with sync-licensing.
Alexander James Rodriguez: “I am filled with pure pride and honor that, at just turned 17, I have been invited by the Recording Academy to join the Class of 2024 as a Voting Member. This year I released my debut album “Call Me Alexander” which I co-produced and was recently Nominated for “Best Latin Pop/Rock Song” at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards. What a wild ride! Today, I join some of my recording artist heroes, and thousands of incredibly talented music creators and professionals who advocate for music all year round. I look forward to the world hearing more of my music, whether I am performing in English or Spanish, and further developing my craft with my new recording academy family.”
Elle E.D: “If my career were a ship and motivation were the wind in my sails, some days, no matter how hard I try, the horizon of success seems to drift further and further away. But now, with the announcement of my selection for the Recording Academy’s Class of 2024, and the final confirmation that, on select dates in August, I, along with the entire Keith Harris Experience, will be opening for the Black Eyed Peas, weathering the storm feels worthwhile. I am incredibly honored to join the Recording Academy and look forward to contributing to the future of the global music community.”
Josh Moreland: “2024 has been an overwhelming year for me, filled with blessings I never imagined. Being signed to Roc Nation under Jay-Z’s label was already a dream come true, and now, being welcomed as a member of the Recording Academy’s Class of 2024 for the Grammys is beyond anything I could have hoped for. I’m deeply honored and grateful for these incredible opportunities. I look forward to working with the Recording Academy and bringing Battle Cry Music to the world.”
Celia Rose: “When I was 8 years old, I wrote my first song and I’ve been writing songs ever since! The fact that I get to work as a professional songwriter and also help other songwriters make a living through licensing their music for TV, film or ad opportunities, is a dream come true. Thank you to the Recording Academy for inviting me to join as a member! I can’t wait to create more music, meet more amazing artists and industry professionals and to support the music community however I can!”
Élishia Sharie: “I am honored to join the Recording Academy's class of 2024 as a voting member, a testament to my dedication to music and a pivotal opportunity to contribute to the Academy's diverse music community. This past year saw remarkable achievements, releasing my debut album, The Phoenix Rises, collaborating with renowned artists, and performing on iconic stages. Amid a 12-year battle to recover from vocal trauma, there were times I doubted I'd sing again, let alone join the Academy. This journey has inspired me to use this platform to amplify the voices of underrepresented creatives who often go unheard. I am thrilled to be part of this prestigious organization. I am committed to advocating for emerging artists, promoting musical excellence, and helping to shape the industry's landscape. Thank you to all who have supported me—this is just the beginning of what we can achieve together!”
This year the Recording Academy, home of the Grammy Awards, has extended membership invitations to more than 3,900 established music creators and music professionals of all diverse backgrounds and genres to join its 2024 New Member Class.
Devine Evans, an established member of the Recording Academy based in Los Angeles, who has produced for the GRAMMY Hip Hop 50 Tribute, Rihanna, Camilla Cabello, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams added, “As a voting member of the Recording Academy since 2008, I understand how exciting and beneficial it can be to join this prestigious organization. I want to personally congratulate and welcome each member of the Class of 2024. I encourage all of you to take full advantage of the amazing opportunities available. Congratulations to you all!”
The deadline for accepting these invitations, where new members can participate in the full process for the 2025 GRAMMYs, is Wednesday, July 31. For more information about the Recording Academy and the 2025 GRAMMY Awards season visit: https://www.recordingacademy.com/
