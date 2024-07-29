Elle E.D. Joins The Keith Harris Experience on the Black Eyed Peas Tour
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Keith Harris Experience is thrilled to announce that visionary hip-hop artist Elle E.D. will be joining as a featured artist on the upcoming album Keith Harris Experience Vol. 2 and as the official opening act for the legendary Black Eyed Peas on select dates of their Summer 2024 tour.
Elle E.D. will bring her distinctive style and energetic performances to The Keith Harris Experience, contributing to a musical collage of high-energy hit songs that showcase her playful, fun, and feisty side. The new album, Keith Harris Experience Vol. 2, is set to feature an array of talents, including Chief Wakil, Church Boi, Ricky Ruckus, DSTRK (GRAMMY-nominated producer for Chris Brown), Devine Evans (5x GRAMMY Award-winning producer with credits including Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams), and a few major surprise guests. A special first edition vinyl will be available for sale at the Black Eyed Peas merchandise table during the tour.
About the Tour:
The Black Eyed Peas are headlining an exciting Summer 2024 tour, and The Keith Harris Experience, along with Flyana Boss, will be joining as opening acts. This tour promises to deliver electrifying performances, bringing together a diverse range of musical styles and talents. Fans can look forward to a night of unforgettable music, energy, and entertainment.
Tour Dates and Venues:
Aug 4th at 8:00 PM - Atlantic City, NJ | Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
Aug 7th at 8:00 PM - Washington, DC | The Anthem
Aug 9th at 8:00 PM - Niagara Falls, ON, Canada | OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Elle E.D. is particularly excited about the Washington, D.C. show at The Anthem, which she considers a homecoming. Reflecting on this milestone, Elle E.D. shared, “I came to Los Angeles in pursuit of my dream, and although the work I have done with Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl performance and with Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus has been fulfilling, nothing feels better than the realization that on August 7, 2024, I will be able to share the stage with the legendary Black Eyed Peas and Flyana Boss. I love those girls and all they stand for, and I cannot believe that a scene from my dream is about to come true.”
Elle E.D.'s career began as a dancer for Natalia Kills, who was also an opening act, making this a full-circle moment for her. Her next single, “Prayed for This,” perfectly captures her lifelong dream coming true.
About Elle E.D.
Elle E.D. is a Los Angeles-based visionary hip-hop artist who has spent much of her career in the shadows of some of the world's biggest stars. From Lady Gaga to Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Fergie, Magic!, Mary J. Blige, and Queen Latifah, many have benefitted from the creative drip that Elle E.D. brings both to the studio and the stage. Elle E.D. labels herself as "a beacon for the culture," striving to bring balance back to hip hop, especially for women. She is claiming her seat at the table and is not only someone to listen to but someone to experience. She started 2023 with a bang as a headlining performer at two star-studded pre-Grammy events hosted by Teyana Taylor and Coi Leray. Known for her witty wordplay and unique cadences, Elle E.D.'s sound has been affectionately referred to as a “Baby Goat,” and during a Dash Radio interview, radio host Soul Brother V-Luv coined her as a "female Kendrick Lamar," with the playfulness of Doja Cat and the showmanship of Missy Elliott. Her upcoming single, “Prayed for This,” is a true reflection of her journey and lifelong dream coming to fruition.
About The Keith Harris Experience
The Keith Harris Experience, led by GRAMMY Award-winning record producer, songwriter, music director, drummer, programmer, and multi-instrumentalist Keith Harris, is a deep journey into creativity. Harris has produced, composed, and contributed his unique musical style to numerous worldwide hit records and countless live performances by artists including The Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Earth Wind & Fire, Chris Brown, Usher, Ricky Martin, The Pussycat Dolls, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Busta Rhymes, Robin Thicke, Estelle, and many others.
Tickets are available here.
