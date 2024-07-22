Rodolfo Ornelas Hilarious One-Person Show ‘What’s Up, Don Quixote?’
Tickets are now on sale for the US premiere of 'What's Up Don Quixote?' the 60-minute play, in English, starring Rodolfo OrnelasLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-talented actor Rodolfo Ornelas is Don Quixote of La Mancha in the upcoming family friendly solo show ‘What’s Up, Don Quixote?’ being held, for one night only, on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, at 4:15 pm, at The Morgan-Wixson Theatre in Santa Monica.
Written and directed by Mario Iván Martínez (Guillermo del Toro’s Cronos, and Alfonso Arau’s Like Water For Chocolate), ‘What's Up, Don Quixote?’ stars Rodolfo Ornelas who takes us through a comedic fictional journey in this adaptation of “The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of la Mancha” by Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.
Among the 15 characters played by Ornelas are Don Quixote, the town priest, Sancho Panza, and the Duchess of La Mancha. The show also features the voice of former Cirque du Soleil singer Sofía Montaño, and original music by Omar González.
‘What's Up, Don Quixote?’ is aimed at children and young people to introduce them to this classic tale, and to reintroduce adults to the great duo of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza, through their most emblematic (and some lesser known) adventures. Set in 17th-century Spain, Don Quixote also highlights the beautiful story of friendship between the two most opposite beings you can imagine.
“The story of Don Quixote of La Mancha is much more than a novel about an old man who went mad,” stated director Mario Iván Martínez. “In its pages we can find a constant dialogue between two opposing ways of seeing the world and life: An idealistic one represented by Don Quixote, who believes in beauty, honor and justice; and a materialistic one embodied by Sancho Panza, who does not believe in anything other than what his eyes can see, and his hands can touch.”
Rodolfo Ornelas’ work can be seen in a one-person show version of Romeo and Juliet, streaming on Teatrix.com, for which he earned an award for best monologue on a streaming platform, granted by the Mexican Association of Theater Journalists (APT).
Other credits include Paragon Springs (AADA, LA), Pentheus in Bakkhai, Jamie in Anatomy of a Suicide (AADA, NYC), and Lance in The Altruists by Nicky Silver (The Other Space, LA). Rodolfo is a graduate from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts where he received the prestigious Charles Jehlinger Award for acting, and from The National School of Theater Art (ENAT) in Mexico City.
The 'What's Up, Don Quixote?' project, co-produced by Charlotte Hendrickx, is a new opportunity to get closer to Cervantes' classic novel and re-discover it in a fun and relaxed way. The production is also supported by The American Academy of Dramatic Arts LA, Ye Zhong, Valeria Muñoz Reyes and Juan Pablo Balderrama Ornelas, and with Gisely Ayub as costume designer.
'What's Up, Don Quixote?' is being held on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, at 4:15 pm, at The Morgan-Wixson Theatre (2627 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404) and is presented by the Brisk Theater Festival Los Angeles, directed by Christian Rodrigo.
Tickets for the 60-minute play in English range from $18 - $25 and can be found HERE.
Liz Rodriguez
EMR Media
+1 310-435-3634
email us here