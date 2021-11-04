ZOOMAA RETURNS TO FAZE CLAN AS A CONTENT CREATOR AFTER RETIREMENT FROM COMPETITIVE CALL OF DUTY
FAZE CLAN TO BRING THE FLANK INTO ORGANIZATION'S CONTENT REPERTOIRELOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FaZe Clan, a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced the return of Tommy “FaZe ZooMaa” Paparatto as a content creator along with his livestream show “The Flank” which will be integrated into FaZe Clan’s content repertoire. Tune in now to watch ZooMaa livestream for the first time since returning to FaZe Clan.
After sustaining an injury earlier this year, ZooMaa followed in the footsteps of the many great traditional sports pros and naturally transitioned into an independent commentator and content creator within the Call of Duty scene with his show “The Flank.” Since it’s conception in February 2021, “The Flank” has evolved into a multi-format show and became the go-to show for all commentary on the Call of Duty League with ZooMaa becoming an authoritative voice in the scene.
“ZooMaa has been part of the FaZe family since he began competing for us in 2015. Having him return to the brand in the next stage of his career, as a creator, is something we are extremely excited about. He’s always been a natural fit here,” says FaZe Clan founder FaZe CBass. “We are excited to work hand in hand alongside Tommy to further build his profile, take The Flank to new heights, and support all of his future endeavours to come. Stepping into this role as a host and entertainer has been a seamless one for him - it isn’t the first new thing he’s excelled at, it won’t be the last. He serves as a fantastic role model to all those hoping to make a continued living in esports, even past their competing days are over, and it’s incredibly important for us to empower those opportunities. I know our fans are going to be just as happy as we are that he’s returned to FaZe Clan. Welcome home, ZooMaa.”
“Being a professional gamer was a dream come true for me. Having to take a step back from playing Call of Duty competitively was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” says FaZe ZooMaa. “I have nothing but gratitude for the New York Subliners, my teammates and the fans for helping me find success post injury. That said, I couldn’t be more excited to be welcomed back to FaZe Clan with open arms and am excited for what the future holds. FaZe Up!!! ”
ZooMaa played on FaZe Clan’s professional Call of Duty team during the height of his career from 2015-2019. During those four years, ZooMaa contributed to four out of FaZe Clan’s 30 championships: UMG Dallas 2015, Gfinity Summer Championship 2015, MLG Pro League Season 3 2015 and CWL Pro League 2018 Stage 1. In the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League in 2019, he signed with the New York Subliners, before a thumb injury forced him to retire from professional Call of Duty prior to the 2021 season.
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 350 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan’s roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Offset aka “FaZe Offset.” Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. Visit www.fazeclan.com and Follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.
