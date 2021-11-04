MONTRéAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axxel announces that Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. (E360S) of Aurora, Ontario, has acquired Le Géant du Conteneur and its affiliates based in Chateauguay, Quebec.

Bianca Freeman, President of Le Géant du Conteneur, says: "Axxel is a dynamic and rigorous company that led our transaction masterfully. Jean-Michel Zakhour's team did a thorough analysis before presenting our company on the market and managed the negotiations with expertise. Axxel was always available to accompany us, support us and reassure us in the long process of due diligence. Thanks to the Axxel team and their knowledge, we made an excellent transaction.

Thank you to the entire AXXEL team for their exceptional work. »

Donato Ardellini, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd says “Axxel was instrumental in helping us with this successful acquisition. Their team facilitated the due diligence process in a timely and professional manner enabling us to complete the transaction successfully.”

About Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd.

Founded in October 2018, by industry veteran Donato Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America’s leading and most trusted environmental management company. Growing through acquisition and organic initiatives, E360S provides environmental and waste management solutions to municipalities and industrial commercial and institutional customers. E360S is based in Aurora, Ontario, and operates throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

About Le Géant du Conteneur and its affiliates :

Le Géant du Conteneur and its affiliates is a VERTICALLY INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT Canadian company that has been operating for more than 25 years in the Greater Montreal area. The company specializes in solid and dry waste management. The group of companies is comprised Melimax, Le Géant du Conteneur, Conteneurs Rouville, and DMS. The group owns the biggest and only privately held ECO-CENTER in the province of Quebec.

About Axxel:

Located in Montreal, QC, Axxel Inc. is a multidisciplinary boutique consulting firm that specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Finance, Scientific Research & Experimental Development Tax Credits, Governments Grants and Human Resources. Since 1999, their specialists' knowledge of the industry, their negotiation skills, their capacity for forecasting and business planning, and their incredible network of lenders and professionals, have ensured the highest quality of service for their clientele.