Bridge Replacement Closes SR 223 in Madison County

Jackson, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close a portion of SR 223 (Shady Grove Road) for a bridge replacement project. The closure is approximately one and a half miles south of Denmark, between Denmark and SR 138. A detour will be posted.

The road closure begins on Monday, November 8, and is estimated to reopen by the end of May 2022.

