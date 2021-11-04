New STAK Sports Light from Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures has released a new lightweight sports light fixture that can be used to replace any existing HID lighting.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new LED sports light called the STAK. Available in four different wattages, the STAK is a high powered sports lighting fixture with maximum efficiency and lumen output for its size. With a low weight and EPA, STAK can replace old HID fixtures on almost any type of pole. This fixture is also constructed from rugged die cast aluminum and is IP65 rated against water and dust. A built in angle dial and optional laser pointer make aiming the STAK incredibly easy. STAK is a great choice for stadiums, sports courts, riding arenas, and more.

“STAK provides maximum lumen output and precision optics. With a small overall size and low weight that translates to low EPA, this fixture can be used to replace just about any older sports lighting fixture,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “STAK is perfect for replacing HID lighting fixtures and can be adapted to fit just about any type of pole.”

STAK LED Sports Light Features and Specifications

STAK is available in 300w, 400w, 500w, or 600w. This fixture is L70 rated for over 50,000 hours. STAK is available in 5000K bright white. This outdoor sports light comes in a die cast aluminum housing with a black powdercoat finish and a shatterproof polycarbonate lens. STAK comes equipped with a sturdy bracket mount that can adapt to most sports lighting masts. Different adaptors may be purchased separately as required. These fixtures emit light at up to 120 lumens per watt, with a CRI of 70 and 80 Ra. Choose between 25° or 60° precision optics and utilize the built in angling dial and optional laser pointer for easy installation. All STAK fixtures come with a 5-year Access Fixtures warranty. Need a photometric analysis to determine if STAK is right for your sports lighting project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.