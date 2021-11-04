Global Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Procedures Set to Take-Off Due to Increasing Aging Population

Upsylon™ Y-Mesh and Colpassist™ Vaginal Positioning Device. Retrieved from: Boston Scientific

The market is expected to grow into 2027 due to varying demographic factors. As the population ages, the number of procedures and treatments required for POP will increase significantly.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global pelvic organ prolapse (POP) repair device market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Overall, the pelvic organ prolapse repair device market was impacted by COVID-19, thus declining in 2020. However, growth is expected from 2021 to 2027 where iData’s analysts predict that the CAGR will increase substantially before leveling off to expected levels.

According to iData's Global Report for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Devices, the global market covering 70 countries and 7 regions experienced a substantial decrease in 2020, which encouraged an almost 43% decrease from the 2019 valuation. However, the market has started to increase moving into 2021 and is expected to reach just over $180 million by 2027. This report includes procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes both the transvaginal mesh and sacrocolpopexy mesh markets. The overall market is expected to continue to transition from transvaginal to sacrocolpopexy procedures. This treatment is currently the gold standard for the surgical treatment of apical pelvic prolapse. With a decline in transvaginal procedures to treat pelvic organ prolapse, it is expected that the sacrocolpopexy market will increase in sales.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Boston Scientific, Coloplast, and Caldera Medical are the leaders followed by Ethicon. Boston Scientific was the overall leader of the market for pelvic organ prolapse repair devices in 2020, however, Coloplast is trailing close behind.. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

