VSP-St Johnsbury/Crash/DUI/DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A405411

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1620 hours on 11/3/21

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Burke

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Big Mountain Estates Rd

WEATHER: cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas Kuczek

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Chev

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front and driver's side

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: n/a

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Susan Davio

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy driver's side

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Vehicle #1 was traveling south on Route 5, while Vehicle #2 was traveling north

on Route 5 in the town of Burke. Vehicle #1 swerved into the northbound lane and collided

with Vehicle #2. Operator #1 (Kuczek) was screened for DUI and taken into

custody. Operator #1 was processed for DUI at the St Johnsbury Barracks and released

with a citation to appear in Caledonia Court for DUI and Driving with a

suspended license-criminal.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Caledonia

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/21 at 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks