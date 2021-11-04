Media Release VSP Shaftsbury

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B303142

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess                          

STATION: Shaftsbury                

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME:11/4/21 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd. Sunderland

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Latzko                                            

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 11/3/21 at approximately 0515 hours Vermont State Police responded to a residence located on North Rd. within the Town of Sunderland for a report of a person on the property.  The investigation revealed that Jennifer Latzko was on the property which violated the Notice Against Trespass that was served on her earlier in the year.  Latzko was issued a Citation the appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division  for the Violation of Unlawful Trespass.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/21           

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:  no   

BAIL:no

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

Corporal Travis Hess

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

 

