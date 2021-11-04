Media Release VSP Shaftsbury
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B303142
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME:11/4/21 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd. Sunderland
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Jennifer Latzko
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/3/21 at approximately 0515 hours Vermont State Police responded to a residence located on North Rd. within the Town of Sunderland for a report of a person on the property. The investigation revealed that Jennifer Latzko was on the property which violated the Notice Against Trespass that was served on her earlier in the year. Latzko was issued a Citation the appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division for the Violation of Unlawful Trespass.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/21
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: no
BAIL:no
MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE
Corporal Travis Hess
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks