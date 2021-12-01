CIPU Launches Six-Part Podcast Series, ‘Understanding IP Matters’, December 7th
From Creator to entrepreneur, UIPM explores the IP stories of those who have succeeded in the world of inventions, creative expression, and brand
'Understanding IP Matters' is the first podcast series to convey the IP story of high-performing inventors and creators in their own words.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new podcast series, ‘Understanding IP Matters – From creator to entrepreneur’ is set to launch from the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding.
The six-part series explores the IP stories of those who have succeeded in the world of inventions, creative expression, and brands, -- some with the scars to prove it.
Monthly episodes will cover a variety of creators and business leaders. They include Brian Hinman, Chief Innovation Officer of Aon IP Solutions, and ex-Chief IP Officer of Philips and Vice President of Licensing at IBM; Dan Brown, multi-award-winning inventor of the 'Bionic Wrench' and a Covid-mitigating shield; and Jonathan Taplin, movie producer (Martin Scorsese), Dean Emeritus of the University of Southern California Innovation Lab, inventor, and former tour manager for Bob Dylan.
Other segment guests include Tiffany Norwood, one of the most successful black female tech entrepreneurs and a pioneer in digital broadcasting. Her patented invention, secured as a 23-year old, helped enable her to raise $670 million when she was just 27. Also featured in one of the 25-minute segments is Dr. Gary Michelson, a spinal surgeon and prolific inventor whose patents (almost 1,000 to date) helped land him on the Forbes 400 list of the world's wealthiest billionaires. Among the philanthropies he is most devoted to: intellectual property education.
"'Understanding IP Matters' is the first podcast series to convey the IP stories of high-performing inventors and creators in their own words,” said Bruce Berman, CIPU Chairman and the host of 'Understanding IP Matters'. "Each episode features a different guest entrepreneur who shares with listeners how IP rights create opportunity and influence success.”
The first episode, "The Hidden Value of IP Understanding," an interview with management expert Brian Hinman, is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts starting December 7.
Understanding IP Matters is brought you through the support of CIPU subscribers and partners, including the Kellogg School of Management,- Astellas Pharma, the Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property, IPwe and UC Berkeley’ Haas School of Business.
About the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the impact of IP rights on individuals, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve IP literacy, promote sharing and deter theft. Established in 2016, the Center holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit, creates strategic content, publishes reports, and provides a context for discussion and collaboration. www.understandingip.org.
