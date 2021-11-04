Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers in Boston Ranked Among Nation’s Best Law Firms

Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. has been named to the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list by U.S. News-Best Lawyers.

Named as one of the country’s Best Law Firms for Tax Law and Trusts & Estates Law, and among the best Boston law firms in six different practice areas.

To have our work acknowledged by our peers and our clients is very rewarding, and is a tribute to the professionalism, dedication, and experience of our attorneys and staff.” — Jeff Hart, a founding partner at Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. News-Best Lawyers in America® has named Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. of Boston as one of the country’s Best Law Firms for Tax Law and Trusts & Estates Law, and among the best Boston law firms in six different practice areas on the 2022 Best Law Firms list.

Nationally:

• Tax Law

• Trusts & Estates Law

Boston Metro:

• Tax Law

• Trusts & Estates Law

• Commercial Litigation

• Closely Held Companies and Family Business Law

• Litigation – Trusts & Estates

• Family Law Mediation

“To have our work acknowledged by our peers and our clients is very rewarding, and is a tribute to the professionalism, dedication, and experience of our attorneys and staff,” said Jeff Hart, a founding partner at Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers. “For a regional firm to attain national prominence in multiple practice areas is a significant accomplishment, and to continually rank at the top in such a broad range of practice fields speaks to the remarkable depth we have within our firm.”

This is the first year that Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers has been recognized as a U.S. News-Best Lawyers Best Law Firm in Commercial Litigation.

“The great work that we do and the outcomes we achieve for our clients have established our position as one of Boston’s ‘go to’ firms for commercial litigation,” said Emily C. Shanahan, a partner and Chair of the firm’s Litigation Department. “To have this success recognized is appreciated and also motivates our lawyers to continue to deliver results.”

Best Lawyers in America® is the oldest peer-review publication in the legal profession. The 2022 Best Law Firms rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations and peer reviews from leading attorneys in their field. Firms included on the 2022 Best Law Firms list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

About TBHR

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. is located at 101 Huntington Avenue, Prudential Center, Boston, MA. The firm’s practice areas include Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Estate Planning & Administration, Family Business, Family Law, Hospitality Law, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, and Taxation. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.