LegalTech Platform Onboards Leading Canadian Immigration Advisors to Reach Country Capacity.
Relocate, an independent platform for global migration, maintains a centralized marketplace for relocation. Leading Canadian Advisors have joined the launch.
One of the most encouraging aspects of engineering Relocate has been the conversations with leading immigration practitioners worldwide. There is a common sense of empathy that is refreshing.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relocate, an independent platform for global migration, provides individuals with a centralized marketplace for relocation. The LegalTech company is excited to announce the successful onboarding of its Canadian Advisors and has now reached capacity for its immigration specialists at this destination.
— David Cantor, Founder of Relocate
Canadian Advisors include:
Nava Elmi: Multi-lingual solo-practitioner supporting employees, entrepreneurs and investors with a full-spectrum of immigration services.
Yulia Kan: Supports applications for temporary visitors, students, workers, investors, entrepreneurs, family classes, and citizenship in Canada.
Miguel Martins: Specializes in helping individuals and families looking to visit, study, or immigrate to Canada.
Tiffany McKenzie: An experienced Canadian attorney with a specialization in criminal rehabilitation applications.
Heather Segal: Canadian and US immigration lawyer for over 25 years; Director of American Immigration Lawyers Association.
Relocate has assembled an all-star roster of immigration lawyers within eleven destination countries with plans to expand. "One of the most encouraging aspects of engineering Relocate has been the conversations with leading immigration practitioners worldwide," commented David Cantor, Immigration Lawyer and Founder of Relocate. "There is a common sense of empathy and a cutting-edge mentality towards global mobility that is refreshing.”
The platforms core-values are straightforward: transparency, ease of access to trustworthy information about immigration, and direct connections to high quality legal advisors.
