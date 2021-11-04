Proposed Improvements to U.S. 34 in Montgomery County

AMES, Iowa – November 4, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input on proposed improvements and right of way needs for resurfacing and reconstructing U.S. 34, from the East Nishnabotna River Bridge to Montgomery County Road H-34, near Red Oak in Montgomery County. The project includes the widening and reconstruction of U.S. 34 from the Iowa 48 intersection to the Eastern Avenue intersection in Red Oak. The intersection of U.S. 34 and Iowa 48 will be reconstructed to accommodate new traffic signals. New culverts will be installed under U.S. 34 to improve drainage. Construction of the project is anticipated to begin in 2024.

The Iowa DOT is providing an at your own pace virtual meeting.

At your own pace meeting:

Date/Time : Anytime between November 4, 2021 – November 18, 2021

How to Attend : Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “U.S. 34, Montgomery County”

Format : Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed project and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below. The Iowa DOT is asking interested parties to take a few minutes to view the information and offer any feedback.

Comments and questions regarding this meeting should be received by November 18, 2021.

For general information regarding the proposed improvements please view the information online at www.iowadot.gov/pim or contact Scott Suhr, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E. Seventh Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022, phone 712-243-3355 or 800-289-4368, email: scott.suhr@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new Map Search feature. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot4394.

#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Tonnette R. Harris, J.D., Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-509-8814.