A Spectacular Night Celebrating Innovation, Healthcare and Philanthropy in NYC
Soroka Medical Center is a unique center of research that will change the future of clinical research, medicine and health. I am honored to be receiving Soroka's Healthcare Champion Award.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 18, 2021, American Friends of Soroka Medical Center (AFSMC) celebrated Tomorrow’s Health Today, its ninth annual gala event, at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. 250 guests attended the auspicious event, with hundreds more participating via livestream. It was a magical night spotlighting Israel’s Soroka Medical Center leadership in medical and scientific research fostering innovation in the service of saving lives, while supporting a new innovation center in the Negev.
— Pedro Lichtinger
Board President, Caroline Friedfertig,describes how crucial the connection with American Friends and Israel is to help save lives, as she says “AFSMC plays a vital role in connecting our American community with this major medical center--it is thrilling to see the difference we have made over the years in supporting the hospital and its exciting new projects.” Thanks to the combined efforts of Friends around the world, Soroka Medical Center is one of Israel’s leading institutions in the fastest growing and most diverse region advancing global health.
Dr. Jay E. Selman, recipient of the Inspired Leadership Award, is a powerhouse of wisdom and compassion with a strong dedication to Soroka, which combined with his impressive clinical experience and generosity makes him an exceptional leader. As board leader, Dr. Selman is inspired by Soroka Medical Center’s core humanitarian values. Dr. Jay Selman expressed his gratitude for Soroka and the people of the Negev, as he said “Tonight is about the 1.6 million people of the Negev, which represents half of the area of the State of Israel and the people who work at Soroka - the nurses, the therapists, the physicians, the support staff and all of their families, who work under difficult and dangerous conditions providing lifesaving healing to all in need, while focusing on groundbreaking research in cancer, heart disease, environment and many other fields. They are not just taking care of patients but making active contributions benefiting global health. Together, we are celebrating Soroka’s achievements and preparing for even greater achievements.”
Pedro Lichtinger’s outstanding global leadership in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries is directed by the belief that innovation is always at the heart of advancement in medical science. He is the recipient of the Healthcare Champion Award. While accepting his award, bestowed by Dr. Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, Lichtinger stated: “Soroka Medical Center is a unique center of research that will change the future of clinical research, medicine and health. I am honored to be receiving Soroka's Healthcare Champion Award.” With his deep connection to Israel, Pedro Lichtinger is extremely proud to be supporting medical advancement at Soroka.
As longtime friend and colleague of Pedro Lichtinger, Dr. Albert Bourla said “I am proud to call Pedro Lichtinger my dear friend-- he is a brilliant businessman, an excellent negotiator and sees opportunities when others could not.” He added “At Pfizer, I say “growth never just happens - growth is created”, a phrase I have learned from Pedro, bringing clarity to my work and how I communicate with others. Congratulations, Pedro. I am forever grateful for the lessons you have taught me that have helped shape my life and career.”
Guests danced the night away feeling hopeful and inspired for a future of medical innovation, science and research. Executive Director of AFSMC, Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld, states “From bench to bedside, research and innovation at Soroka saves live; shining as a beacon of hope and healing by delivering tomorrow’s health today.” The new Innovation Center at Soroka will focus on advancement of personalized medicine and the study, prevention, and cure of disease. Israel’s most promising physician-researchers will be equipped with the laboratories, resources, and guidance necessary to initiate transformational, patient-centered medical research that benefits the region, the country and the world.
Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan & Ido Simantov
About
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation based in Scarsdale dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center. AFS educates the U.S. public about Soroka’s medical treatment, breakthrough research and global impact and cultivates philanthropic funding to ensure Soroka can achieve its goals. Soroka.org
Rahel Shamailova
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center
+1 914-725-9070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
#SorokaFriends Tomorrow's Health Today Gala