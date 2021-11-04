Ecomasters Author Addresses COP26 in Glasgow Climate Change Conference by Video Link

Ecomasters Front Cover Donna L Goodman, Author Ecomasters Isabella Media Logo

Ecomasters Author Donna L Goodman addresses COP26 to talk about the role fact-based fiction can have in drawing in mainstream media to empower young people.

GLASGOW, SCOTTLAND, UNITED KINDGDOM, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Donna L Goodman, addressed the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland by video link. In her message, she introduced Ecomasters, a Planet in Peril, her latest fact-based fiction book for young adults. The purpose of the book is to highlight the need for climate action and to teach and empower young adults into becoming climate champions in their own corner of the world.

The event in Glasgow, Scotland attracted a diverse field of speakers including:

Donna L Gooodman, Founder, Earth Child Institute; Author, ECOMASTERSbooks.com

Haldis Holst, Deputy General Secretary, Education International

Ismail Farja, Coordinator of the Youth Climate Hub, Foundation Mohammed VI/Africa Youth Climate Hub

Naomi Nyamweya – Research Officer, Malala Fund

Kazi Zubair Hossain – Bangladeshi Youth Representative, World Organization of the Scout Movement

As an official observer at COP26, EARTHDAY.ORG will bring together youth activists, academics, government officials, union leaders, industry experts, NGO leaders, and scientists to discuss climate education, civic skill-building, the green economy, carbon removal strategies, citizen science, climate restoration technologies and more. Discussions at COP26 ranged from the green economy, climate change policies, and youth empowerment.

About the Author:

Donna L. Goodman is a globally respected and widely published expert on issues related to Mother Earth and her children. Donna has been a champion of the rights and participation of children and young people in the environment sector in over 60 countries for more than 25 years. Her international development work has been widely recognized and published by UN partners including UNICEF, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Health Organization (WHO), and others. She is the Founder of Earth Child Institute (ECI), an international not-for-profit organization working in more than a dozen countries, including Brazil, China, India, Ghana, and the United States. ECI serves with Special Consultative Status to the United Nations Economic and Social Committee and as a civil society observer to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In the private sector, she served as Global Program Director for Swarovski Waterschool as well as Turner Broadcasting for Cartoon Network, MTV through the production of a documentary special program about water featuring JayZ and the Netflix documentary entitled ‘Waterschool’. Donna moderates the K-12 eePRO group of the North American Association of Environmental Educators (NAAEE) and first introduced ECOMASTERS to the world, as a Keynote speaker to the 2019 International Conference for Education for Sustainability in Delhi, India.

About the Publisher

Isabella Media is a Glastonbury, CT-based, book publisher with a mission to discover unknown authors. We combine unknown authors’ undiscovered potential with Isabella Media ’s unique approach to publishing and provide them with the highest quality books and the most inclusive benefits package available. Isabella Media was formed to serve you, the author, as a main-line publishing company to provide a platform for unknown authors. We listen to your feedback and create a collaborative atmosphere with our authors in the belief that you’ll come back to us with your next book.



