Midwest Book Review Releases Review for the Book Raising Humans With Heart: Not a How-To Manual by Sarah MacLaughlin

Midwest Book Review releases highly anticipated book review for Raising Humans with Heart

WINDHAM, MAINE, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Midwest Book Review recently released its book review for the book Raising Humans with Heart: Not a How to Manual calling it "the perfect starting point for fostering a better world". Raising Humans With Heart: Not a How-To Manual lives up to its name, providing a book for parents of toddlers to teens which illustrates the concept of having heart and connects it to leading a good life.

The review goes on further to say, many an adult will find this holds surprising lessons for them; not just about past childrearing pros and cons, but in its insights about human development: "Decades later, we still haven't figured out what kind of parenting leads to optimal human development, but we're getting closer and know that connection and attachment are key."

Sarah MacLaughlin explores different parenting styles, their impact on the entire family, and how kids feel and process emotions. Her discussions about creating inclusive communities, subconsciously sabotaging relationships and teachings, and normalizing gender and sexuality differences provide thought-provoking inspections of conscious and unconscious choices that either lend to or detract from building big-hearted kids.

About the Author:

Sarah MacLaughlin is a social worker, parent educator, and author of the award-winning, bestselling book, What Not to Say: Tools for Talking with Young Children. She is a writer, trainer, and content expert for ZERO TO THREE, a national nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that all babies and toddlers have a strong start in life. Sarah's writing has been featured in many places, including online at The Huffington Post. She is a human development nerd dedicated to the well-being of children and their families. Sarah is a San Francisco Bay Area native who now lives in the woods of Maine with her family, including a teenaged son who gives her plenty of opportunities to take her own advice. Visit her website: www.sarahmaclaughlin.com.

About the MidWest Book Review:

Established in 1976, the Midwest Book Review is an organization committed to promoting literacy, library usage, and small press publishing. Visit them online at www.midwestbookreview.com.

About the Publisher

Isabella Media is a Glastonbury, CT-based, book publisher with a mission to discover unknown authors. We combine unknown authors’ undiscovered potential with Isabella Media ’s unique approach to publishing and provide them with the highest quality books and the most inclusive benefits package available. Isabella Media was formed to serve you, the author, as a main-line publishing company to provide a platform for unknown authors. We listen to your feedback and create a collaborative atmosphere with our authors in the belief that you’ll come back to us with your next book.