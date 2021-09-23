Book Review: When the Earth Slept by Jillian Arena

book cover for When the Earth Slept by Jillian Arena

A beautifully illustrated picture book so relevant to the the times with a focus on the Earth healing from climate change.

JUPITER, FLORIDA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Earth Slept is a children's picture book recommended for youngsters with good reading skills or read-aloud adults. It promotes environmental awareness in the young through the fantasy story of an Earth that becomes ill from the effort to support all forms of life.

Wildfires are Earth's fever, earthquakes spark from her chills, and coughs become tornadoes. What can the Earth do to heal herself? Really, she needs a timeout from work.

And so she asks the human race to give her this break, and let her sleep. They do so, but become worried that she will never wake up. How can humanity reawaken (and re-energize) the planet?

When the Earth Slept features lovely, colorful illustrations by Melissa Wooten that spice this story. Another big plus is Jillian Arena's accompanying, vivid descriptions: "The people, lost in their exhilaration, had stopped thinking about their stores and their bowling alleys and their money and their vacations. She noticed that they were remembering, instead, their deep connection to each other, to her, and to all the ways that she supported them."

When the Earth Slept is a rich and lovely fable perfect for imparting a sense of environmental consciousness to the very young. The story is highly recommended as a read-aloud and discussion point for adults who would teach kids to celebrate and respect the planet.

The book was published by Isabella Media and is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound.org and local bookstores.

About the Author

Jillian Arena's experience as a Life Coach has given her a deep understanding of the power of perception and the profoundly beneficial effects that positive thinking has on the mind, body and spirit. She has taken this knowledge and applied it to her parenting style to help her children see that the world is a beautiful place, full of possibility.

Jillian's love of the English language led her to also pursue freelance writing opportunities on the side. Her work is currently showcased on many business websites in the form of page content and/or blogs. Additionally, Jillian writes her own blog, focused largely on spreading joy, speaking of triumph through adversity and helping her audience to consider seeing life from a more creative and productive vantage point.

"When the Earth Slept" was originally written with the intention of helping Jillian's children (ages 8 and 10) to gain a broader understanding of the current pandemic. Her hope was to allow them to see the many beautiful shifts that are happening because of it, rather than to focus solely on the fearful components. Through developing a wider perspective, they are able to recognize their own responsibility to take care of the Earth and are asking critical questions that the world needs to answer right now. She remains hopeful that this story will help.

About the Publisher

Isabella Media is a Rhode Island-based, book publisher with a mission to discover unknown authors. We combine unknown authors’ undiscovered potential with Isabella Media ’s unique approach to publishing and provide them with the highest quality books and the most inclusive benefits package available. Isabella Media was formed to serve you, the author, as a main-line publishing company to provide a platform for unknown authors. We listen to your feedback and create a collaborative atmosphere with our authors in the belief that you’ll come back to us with your next book.