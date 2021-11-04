Nolij Consulting Receives Prestigious 2021 Moxie Award for Boldness in Business
The leader in Health IT for GovCon innovation and leadership recognized for large-scale expertise as it achieves new levels of success
Nolij is thrilled to have won the 2021 Moxie Award in the GovCon category.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolij Consulting (Nolij, pronounced ‘knowledge’), a leader in federal IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned business, has been named a winner of the prestigious 2021 Moxie Award. Moxie Awards honor the accomplishments and achievements of growing businesses, nonprofits, and associations in the Washington, D.C. metro area.
— Ashley Mehta, Chairwoman, CEO, and President of Nolij Consulting
“Nolij is thrilled to have won the 2021 Moxie Award in the GovCon category,” said Ashley Mehta, Chairwoman, CEO, and President of Nolij Consulting. “I want to congratulate the Nolij team for their dedication and hard work. We are committed to delivering solutions that consistently redefine the boundaries of Health IT in an effort to keep our clients future-ready at all times. This recognition cements our status as one of the boldest organizations in the area who clients can always count on for out-of-the-box ideas.”
Nolij has achieved a number of key successes over the past year, including:
• The launch of its new, custom-built AI platform to advance business intelligence at the government agency level and harness various automation solutions to drive expanded outcomes; and
• Completion of ten key partnerships over 2021 to expand its technical capabilities and deliver on its future-ready commitment to clients.
Winners were recently announced at the 2021 Moxie Award Ceremony and Dinner Celebration on October 13th at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Tysons Corner. “We hosted more than 300 of D.C.’s boldest in business to celebrate the 2021 Moxie Award winners,” said Katie Jordan, Moxie Award chair. “This year’s winners truly represent the spirit of Moxie and we are excited to help tell the stories of how they have navigated the past year,” Jordan continued. A complete list of winners can be found here.
Organizations are recognized for having demonstrated boldness and innovation as an integral part of their growth strategy. The winning organizations not only help make the D.C. metro area a great place to do business, but also an incredible place to live, thrive and play.
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors. To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.
Liz Gaither
RMR & Associates
+1 301-230-0045 ext. 500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn