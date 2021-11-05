Trade Technologies Opens Kuala Lumpur Office
Global Leader for Trade Document Solutions Expands to Malaysia.
Malaysia has developed into an important exporting location for many of our global customers and a local presence will allow us to provide a higher level of service.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, announced today the opening of their new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Kuala Lumpur is Trade Technologies’ fifth operations office in Asia.
Trade Technologies’ patented TradeSharp platform automates the creation and digitizes the delivery, of original trade documents to banks and buyers under letters of credit and other complex trade payment mechanisms. Trade Technologies’ Outsourced Trade Document Services leverage TradeSharp to provide exporters with end-to-end management of their letter of credit and other export trade payment transactions. Outsourced Trade Document Services are provided by local trade professionals in 15 operations offices across Asia, EMEA, and North America.
Trade Technologies’ TradeSharp Platform and Outsourced Trade Document Services are proven to eliminate discrepancies, reduce overall transaction costs and accelerate payment for exporters.
Trade Technologies’ Kuala Lumpur office will be managed by Nasrisham Ismail, Director of Operations - Malaysia. Nasri has 24 years of experience in International Trade Finance across Manufacturing and International Trade Banks in Conventional and Islamic products. Before joining Trade Technologies, he was managing Guarantee and Collection as Unit Head for Standard Chartered Bank Global Business Services. Apart from daily business operation, Nasri was also involved with various service improvement and cost reduction projects.
“We are excited to open our new office in Malaysia and to welcome Nasri to our global team.,” said Kirk Lundburg, President and CEO of Trade Technologies. “Malaysia has developed into an important exporting location for many of our global customers and a local presence will allow us to provide a higher level of service.”
Trade Technologies has operations offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Foshan, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Stuttgart. Trade Technologies’ corporate headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.
About Trade Technologies
Founded in 1999, Trade Technologies (www.tradetechnologies.com) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders, and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training, and consulting.
The Company’s web-based TradeSharp platform and Outsourced Trade Document Services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections, and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks, and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process almost $12 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries.
Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the TradeSharp software platform and process.
Trade Technologies Inc. (Kuala Lumpur)
Unit 32-01, Level 32, The Vertical Corporate Office Tower B,
Avenue 10, Bangsar South, No. 8 Jalan Kerinchi,
59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Office Phone Number: +603 2786 3746
Office Fax Number: +603 2786 3501
Email: docsKL@tradetechnologies.com
Contact
Anija Obmann - Press & Media
Trade Technologies
aobmann@tradetechnologies.com
Caleb Chan - Managing Director Asia
Trade Technologies
cchan@tradetechnologies.com