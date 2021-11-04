Shell awards Software Company IAMTech a Global Framework Agreement for provision of Turnaround & Maintenance software
STOCKTON ON TEES, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAMTech, a leading provider of industrial focussed software solutions, has been awarded a Global Framework Agreement by Shell.
Shell awards Software Company IAMTech a Global Framework Agreement for provision of Turnaround & Maintenance software
The framework will see IAMTech provide its iPlanUltimate, STO & maintenance order, planning & execution software, to Shell's global operations - with a focus on one way of working.
The contract is a result of IAMTech's increased market share, proven delivery for other global organisations, and Shell's desire to further standardise and sustain best practices across its operations.
--------------------
About IAMTech
Based in Stockton-On-Tee in the United Kingdom, Cleveland Process Designs, trading as IAMTech (Industrial Asset Management Technology) was founded in 1973. From industrial plant model makers, fast forward 45+ years, today, the company is the world’s largest independent industrial software provider.
The company produce software products for Maintenance, Shutdowns, Turnarounds, Outages, Permits and Isolations, Asbestos Management, Thermal Radiation Modelling and Atmospheric Gas Dispersion Modelling. The development is based on decades of Chemical, EPC, Gas, Manufacturing, Mining, Oil, Power, Pharmaceutical industry software experience.
As a 3rd generation privately owned company, IAMTech are extremely proud of the fact they remain one of the last independent software vendors.
13 years ago, the company decided to disrupt the industrial software market. Unlike all their competitors, IAMTech chose to publish their pricing to try and change the industry’s mindset.
This principle enables all of their industrial customers to have equal products & service, at a less expensive, equal cost to all.
The company strives to continually build long - standing, transparent relationships with their customers, who they consider partners and ensure all of our partners receive the very best software, the best service, the best value.
Combining first-hand industry experience with an ever-growing number of partnerships with world-leading industrial organisations enables IAMTech to always understand the technology needs of industry, and act as a conduit to share best practices with all of its partners.
Andrej Dethlefsen
Industrial Asset Management Technology Limited (IAMTech)
+44 1642 955350
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn