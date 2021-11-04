The Abrahamic Business Circle: Supporting Investment in South Sudan Pavilion at Expo 2020.

The Abrahamic Business Circle at Expo 2020

In strategic partnership with the Abrahamic Business Circle, South Sudan Pavilion offers the world all its business opportunities and tourist attractions.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expo 2020 Dubai is a single opportunity for the participating countries as it provides the world's largest platform to every state to showcase its growth potential, investment, and tourism attractions.

"Expo2020 Dubai is going to play a significant role in reactivating the global economy and positioning nations in the global market," Said H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, Deputy Commissioner General of South Sudan Pavilion and Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business circle.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is all set to utilize Expo 2020 as an opportunity to demonstrate this African country's vast investment opportunities and its rich natural landscapes to promote tourism and position South Sudan on the global map.

South Sudan is one of the world's wonders: a country bursting with untold stories and untapped potential. With 645,000 sqm of land, 95 percent of which is arable, it can become the breadbasket of Africa and the world with a suitable investment. Expo 2020 Dubai will be an accelerator for South Sudan's economy thanks to the more than 60 actions that The Abrahamic Business Circle has planned. Including promotional activities, business agendas, and events, with more than 200 public and private entities that will contribute to the growth rate of economies.

"From the Government, the business sector and the different entities participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, we know that building trust is the first step to generate value, so while we know that closing deals is always an objective, our most significant interest is to have a long-term relationship that consolidates us in the global market" Dr. Nagel added.

About the H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel:

Dr. Raphael Nagel is a renowned investor, a lobbyist, and a philanthropist.

He has received more than 20 awards and recognitions for his outstanding work in Economic Diplomacy and his Philanthropy in Education worldwide. He has been chosen as one of the most inspiring business leaders of the year by Forbes Magazine.

In 2020, he was awarded by the Indian financial magazine Business APAC as one of the leading Investment Gurus of the said year. Besides, he was also awarded a prize by the Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) CEO Awards as the UAE's Financial Services CEO of the current year.

His tireless entrepreneurial spirit has led him to chair the Board of The Abrahamic Business Circle, an innovative global interfaith business dialogue platform based in the United Arab Emirates.

Before devoting himself to business and entrepreneurship, Mr. Nagel's academic background in Economics and law was forged in university centers in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

For more information on the agenda of South Sudan Pavilion, visit us:

https://southsudanexpo2020.com/