St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault and Interfering With Access to Emergency Services

CASE#:21A20444401

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/03/21 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 44 Kinneson Drive

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference With Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Sean M. Depatie

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a citizen assist at the 44 Kinnison Dive in Enosburgh, VT. Through investigation it was determined that Sean Depatie had committed the above listed charges to a household member. Depatie was subsequently arrested and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/21 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

