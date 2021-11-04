Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault and Interfering With Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A20444401

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/03/21 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 44 Kinneson Drive

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference With Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Sean M. Depatie                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a citizen assist at the 44 Kinnison Dive in Enosburgh, VT. Through investigation it was determined that Sean Depatie had committed the above listed charges to a household member. Depatie was subsequently arrested and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/04/21 1300 hours          

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Tel. 802-524-5993

Fax. 802-527-1150

 

