St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault and Interfering With Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A20444401
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/03/21 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 44 Kinneson Drive
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference With Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Sean M. Depatie
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a citizen assist at the 44 Kinnison Dive in Enosburgh, VT. Through investigation it was determined that Sean Depatie had committed the above listed charges to a household member. Depatie was subsequently arrested and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/21 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Bojan Brkovic
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Tel. 802-524-5993
Fax. 802-527-1150