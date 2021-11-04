Submit Release
News Search

There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,333 in the last 365 days.

I89 Winooski Bridge to Richmond

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston VSP

 

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

I89 from Winooski Bridge to Richmond roads are wet and getting slick, AOT is in the area working on getting a handle on this situation.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

You just read:

I89 Winooski Bridge to Richmond

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.