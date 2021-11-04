I89 Winooski Bridge to Richmond
I89 from Winooski Bridge to Richmond roads are wet and getting slick, AOT is in the area working on getting a handle on this situation.
This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.