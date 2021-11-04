I89 Winooski Bridge to Richmond

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston VSP

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I89 from Winooski Bridge to Richmond roads are wet and getting slick, AOT is in the area working on getting a handle on this situation.

This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.