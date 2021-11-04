ArtRevSol & CMC Ent Present Nique Got-It | "48 Barz of Trap Pt 3" | Music Video Service
BET Jams yea dawg I had to show y’all Request me as a friend naw I’m straight ion know y’all”MUKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & CMC Ent present Nique Got-It.
— Nique Got-It
This time around, the Muskegon MI rapper and recording artist, Nique Got-It, teams up with Mr. BHN to power up and drop "48 Barz Of Trap pt.3," the lead single off the streets most demanded project, "Iona Legend."
Not taking any time off, make sure to check back often for videos, merchandise, market visits, and more.
Stay up to date with Nique Got-It
All Links: https://linktr.ee/niquegotit | Booking & Features: cmcentllc@gmail.com
