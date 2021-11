ArtRevSol & CMC Ent Present Nique Got-It | "48 Barz of Trap Pt 3" | Music Video Service

This time around, the Muskegon MI rapper and recording artist, Nique Got-It, teams up with Mr. BHN to power up and drop "48 Barz Of Trap pt.3".

BET Jams yea dawg I had to show y’all Request me as a friend naw I’m straight ion know y’all” — Nique Got-It

MUKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtRevSol & CMC Ent present Nique Got-It This time around, the Muskegon MI rapper and recording artist, Nique Got-It, teams up with Mr. BHN to power up and drop " 48 Barz Of Trap pt.3 ," the lead single off the streets most demanded project, " Iona Legend ."Not taking any time off, make sure to check back often for videos, merchandise, market visits, and more.Stay up to date with Nique Got-ItAll Links: https://linktr.ee/niquegotit | Booking & Features: cmcentllc@gmail.com

Nique Got-It | "48 Barz of Trap Pt 3" | Music Video Service