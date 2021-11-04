ArtRevSol & CMC Ent Present Nique Got-It | "48 Barz of Trap Pt 3" | Music Video Service

This time around, the Muskegon MI rapper and recording artist, Nique Got-It, teams up with Mr. BHN to power up and drop "48 Barz Of Trap pt.3".

BET Jams yea dawg I had to show y’all Request me as a friend naw I’m straight ion know y’all” — Nique Got-It

Nique Got-It | "48 Barz of Trap Pt 3" | Music Video Service