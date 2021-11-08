ArtRevSol & QMG Present Barlito Barlito | "Certainly" | Music Service
The emerging artist from High Point, NC, releases the latest single, "Certainly," produced by Suron Beatz.GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & QMG present, Barlito Barlito. The emerging hip hop artist from High Point, NC. Barlito Barlito releases his latest single, "Certainly".
Born Deonucus Wilson, music has always been embedded in Barlito Barlito’s soul and he formed a passion for it early in life. “Rhythm is always something that had me locked in. I’m talking about as a child, tapping my feet to make a beat,” he shares. At a young age, he discovered his voice first through singing. “I literally could go crazy with vocals. Rhythm has always been something that caught my attention. Like, I could always see myself doing this on one level or another.”
Barlito Barlito has faced many of life’s harshest circumstances while growing up in High Point, a city adjacent to Greensboro, NC. Instead of becoming a product of his environment, the 23-year-old harnessed the negatives and turned them into positives. He channeled the experiences, the angst and emotions into a music career.
Barlito Barlito’s new single "Certainly" was produced by Suron Beatz. This uptempo slapper is what you need to get you through a high-energy workout or that extra jolt you need to start the day.
Barlito Barlito is a deft MC who’s able to switch flows and rattle off rhymes at ease. Barlito knows his musical talents can take him wherever he wants to go.
The fact Barlito Barlito is affectionately known as Mr. Say It Two Times to fans, persevered through endless predicaments before arriving where he is today deserves equal highlighting, if not more, in fact. He has a warm and jovial personality. He pairs his words with infectious positivity and laughter.
Enjoy "Certainly" the single available on ALL streaming platforms today and don’t forget to add it to your playlist and begin streaming it over and over again.
