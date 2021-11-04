DENALI EXPANDS FOUNDER SERVICES, WELCOMES CPO JANELLE SIMPLICIANO
Denali reaches a new milestone in guiding founders to epic success with services for the entire startup journey.
People and human resources is an incredibly strategic element of building and scaling startups, and a natural extension for us. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Janelle to our executive team!”SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best startups are fueled by great ideas and visionary leadership teams, as they chart a journey to epic success.
— Rebecca Lovell - CEO, Denali Founder Consulting
Conditions are unpredictable and entrepreneurs don’t follow a marked trail, but the right partner can provide peace of mind along the path.
EVOLVED SERVICES
Denali Financial Consulting was founded in 2008 to provide expert financial services to businesses at all stages of development. Rebecca Lovell, who joined Denali as CEO earlier this year, envisioned an evolution of support from the start: "As part of providing peace of mind for founders, we love serving as thought partners to founding teams and entrepreneurs. In joining Denali and building on this foundation, it's been a dream of mine to deepen this commitment and expand our support.”
Today we’re announcing our new name, Denali Founder Consulting, along with expanded stage-appropriate services for start-ups. They run the gamut from affordable fractional services and interim leadership to full-time staff. We support our clients from the back office to the board room, in four key areas:
· Business Strategy
· Finance & Accounting
· People & HR
· Marketing & PR
Denali Founder Consulting guides entrepreneurs through the entire startup journey. We’re here to shine a light on the trail ahead, outfit you with what you need now, and provide a map for what’s ahead. We understand the founder journey, because we’ve been there. We bring our clients decades of startup experience, empathy, and expertise.
EXPANDED EXECUTIVE TEAM
Along with expanded services, Denali welcomes a new member of the Executive Team, Janelle Simpliciano (SHRP, SHRM-SCP) as Chief People Officer (CPO) and Head of Denali’s HR Practice.
Janelle is an entrepreneur, having spent the last 13 years running her own business: consulting and full-spectrum HR design, with a focus on startups. She has supported leaders in sectors including tech, medical, social impact, fintech and hospitality. She is a travel-loving hiker, e-biker, foodie, and a military spouse with two sons.
“Focusing on people and human resources is an incredibly strategic element of building and scaling startups, and a natural extension for us. We had only been missing the key leader to build this practice, and have now found that leader in Janelle Simpliciano,” said Lovell. “She brings all the entrepreneur empathy and startup experience that is core to our mission, and the combination of operational expertise and vision to make this a reality. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Janelle to our executive team!"
MILESTONE MARKERS
As startups reach milestones, their needs change. Denali helps you plan for inflection points and reduce friction as you navigate through them, including:
-Hiring first non-founder employees
-Creating a board of directors
-Fundraising
-Hiring and onboarding
-Achieving revenue
-Implementing policy & procedures
-Redesigning revenue streams
-Opening new markets/geographies
-Reaching 50+ employees
-Pivoting business model
-Considering M&A
-Getting ready for exit
-Scaling for epic success!
THE DENALI APPROACH
We join you on your journey, making sure you’re set up for success. Our seasoned experts bring frameworks and resources to help your team scale and stay focused on what’s next.
· Core services at a predictable monthly rate
· Ad hoc services as needed
· Strategic advisory and thought partnership
· People dedicated to your success
· All backed by a portfolio with deep resources and expertise
To learn more, please visit https://denalifc.com/services
ABOUT DENALI
Denali Founder Consulting was founded in 2008 to provide expert services to businesses at all stages of development. From our headquarters in the heart of Seattle’s technology community, we serve clients across the United States and around the world.
We provide peace of mind for founding teams and executives; as they focus on growing their businesses, we manage critical financial, people/HR, IT, and marketing functions to enable them to successfully scale. Denali is the guide toward epic startup success stories! denalifc.com
