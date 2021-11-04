Derby Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503702
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 11/14/2021 - 11/28/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Mark Roy
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received a report indicating
between the above mentioned date Mark Roy (26) sent text messages to a person
who had an active Relief from Abuse order. Investigation revealed this action
was violation of the Relief from Abuse Order. Roy was released on a citation to
appear in the Orleans County District Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 @ 1030 hours
COURT: Orleans District Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881