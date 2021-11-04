Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503702

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2021 - 11/28/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED:  Mark Roy                                             

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received a report indicating

between the above mentioned date Mark Roy (26) sent text messages to a person

who had an active Relief from Abuse order. Investigation revealed this action

was violation of the Relief from Abuse Order. Roy was released on a citation to

appear in the Orleans County District Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/09/2021 @ 1030 hours          

COURT: Orleans District Court

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

