Appellate Project Moves to Expedite Stalled Criminal Cases

The nonprofit that oversees appointed appellate attorneys in Central California will now identify new cases that need to be expedited through the appeals process, an apparent response to complaints of slow work by some Third District justices. In an email to panel attorneys sent Oct. 29, Central California Appellate Project leaders said they were taking the action “to help ensure that appellants receive the benefit of any relief they obtain on appeal.”

