The Credit God appoints Percy “Master P” Miller to Board of Directors, encouraging financial empowerment for the culture
NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percy “Master P” Miller will lead the Board of Directors of The Credit God, a leading financial consultancy company focusing on credit restoration and financial education.
With programs for both individuals and companies, The Credit God has succeeded in advising thousands of people over the past decade to take control of their finances through a proven program of education.
Percy “Master P” Miller says, “The world has changed. It is now even more important to understand your money and your credit to build a bright future. I am honored to join The Credit God, led by Carlos D. Smith, to educate and help consumers and businesses increase their financial literacy and earning power.”
Carlos D. Smith, Founder and CEO of The Credit God adds, “Percy “Master P” Miller has been a model of success over the past 25 years, all the while encouraging others to increase their financial literacy, become entrepreneurs and give back to their communities. Adding Percy to the company will allow us to further our mission of creating financial freedom for all consumers and businesses.”
The Credit God, Percy and Carlos will be hosting a free interactive Zoom seminar November 11, 2021 discussing generational wealth, financial health and building, repairing and maintaining credit.
For more information, please visit TheCreditGod.com or @the_credit_god on Instagram and @TheCreditGod on Facebook.
