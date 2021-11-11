Arizona Healthcare Software Company Showing Rapid Growth
Rovicare Launches New and Improved Website to Handle Growing Client Traffic
Our entire team, including our advisors and co-founders, is dedicated to improving the patient experience.”TEMPE, AZ, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rovicare, a fast-growing healthcare software provider, has upgraded its website to better manage the increased client and healthcare provider traffic.
— PJ Likhmania
The founder created Rovicare after a stressful experience navigating the healthcare system. PJ Likhmania, Founder and CEO of Rovicare, saw an immediate need for change.
“My wife and I had a newborn with great service but overly complex discharge,” said Likhmania. “The amount of paperwork and lack of transparency was extremely distressing. It occurred to me that there are millions of people trying to navigate patient care as effectively as they can, but with outdated methods.”
Rovicare automates many of the communications traditionally managed by phone or fax and allows healthcare providers to coordinate patient care from any device, anytime.
Rovicare’s clients range from stand-alone behavioral health facilities to multi-location clinicians, hospices, and hospitals.
Kristin Cardona NHA, MHA, Rovicare’s VP of Customer Success, understands firsthand the challenges faced by healthcare providers. “I spent over ten years as a healthcare professional and was constantly frustrated with the antiquated ways of communicating with partner providers and patients,” said Cardona. “When I was introduced to Rovicare’s platform, I was blown away by the ease and efficiency. I knew this would be a game-changer for provider communication, improve team effectiveness, aid in measuring performance, and most importantly, improve patient and caregiver satisfaction.”
Established in 2018, the company has grown steadily and recently enhanced the experience on its website to educate clients on the benefits of automating with Rovicare’s solution.
“We’ve worked very hard to ensure this platform meets the needs of our clients in the healthcare sector and creates a process that saves providers money and time while increasing their ability to engage with patients and their families positively,” said Likhmania. “Our entire team, including our advisors and co-founders, is dedicated to improving the patient experience.”
About Rovicare: Rovicare understands that managing a patient’s journey through the care continuum can be disjointed and ineffective. Rovicare provides a software solution that enables real-time coordination and communication between all stakeholders in a patient’s journey through the care continuum. Visit Rovicare.com to learn more.
