November 3, 2021 – Workforce Solutions Rural Capital and Marble Falls, Burnet and Llano Economic Development Corporations Partner to Target High Demand Job Training with a $43,890 Grant

Date: November 3, 2021

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded a $43,890 High Demand Job Training ( HDJT ) grant to Workforce Solutions Rural Capital in collaboration with the Economic Development Corporations ( EDC s) of Marble Falls, Burnet and Llano. These grants will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Rural Capital area .

“Congratulations to Workforce Solutions Rural Capital, Marble Falls EDC, Burnet EDC and Llano EDC on this creative collaboration that will help the Rural Capital community train workers for careers in industries that are facing a significant shortage in high-skilled positions,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Working with your local Workforce Solutions offices and your local EDCs is a way for Texas employers to meet their needs for the properly trained workforce they seek and need to ensure success.”

This TWC grant is part of a statewide effort to support collaborations between Workforce Solutions partners and local economic development entities to create occupational job training programs that will improve the skill sets of individuals for jobs in high-demand occupations in Texas communities.

Through the High Demand Job Training Program, local workforce development boards can apply for funds from TWC to be matched by local economic development corporations, while funds are available. For more on this training program, businesses are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office or visit the High-Demand Job Training Program webpage.

This grant will be used to address the shortage of workers and skills in the high demand occupations of plumber, electrician and medical assistant. The project will train twelve adults each in the trades of plumbing and electrician and ten more as certified medical assistants.

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Contact: Brian Hernandez, 512-387-6570, brian.hernandez@ruralcapital.net.

