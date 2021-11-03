Skillable Welcomes John M. Connolly to Board of Directors

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable is proud to announce that John M. Connolly, Founder and Managing Director of Eaglehead Capital, has joined its Board of Directors.

John has a proven track record of innovation, vision and execution in creating successful businesses as CEO of five different companies, founder of two, and Chairman, Non-Executive Chairman or Director on more than 35 boards. He also serves as Senior Advisor to Bain Capital Ventures, Goldman Sachs Growth Group and Sixth Street Partners Growth Group as well as Co-Chairman or Board Member to five companies, including Skillable.

As part of his venture capital and board responsibilities, John partners with CEOs and management teams to address strategic and operational issues and opportunities associated with growth, resulting in numerous public offerings and exponential growth. Most recently, during the 31 months that John served as Chairman of the Board for A Cloud Guru, the company achieved 10x revenue growth and was ultimately sold to Pluralsight this past June.

“John’s participation on our board is going to have an incredible impact on what we achieve over the next few years as an organization,” says Corey Hynes, CEO of Skillable. “He immediately saw the value and opportunities created with hands-on skilling, as well as how our position as a strategic partner to the world’s leading enterprise software companies puts us into a category of one.”

The announcement of John joining the Skillable board comes two days after the company relaunched its brand to further connect the organization’s name to its vision that validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees.

The press release for this rebranding can be found at skillable.com/refocused. More information about John M. Connolly, the leadership team and other Board Members can be found at skillable.com/board.

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A three-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Global Knowledge and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform, generating nearly 5 million lab launches to date in 2021 and more than 20 million lab launches over its tenure. Experience continuous skilling for continuous change at skillable.com and connect with us on Linkedin.