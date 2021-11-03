FDLE arrests Springhill man for transmission of child sexual abuse material

November 3, 2021 SPRING HILL, Fla. – FDLE today arrested Juan Miguel Garcia Perez, 35, of Spring Hill, on eight counts of transmission of child sexual abuse material. The investigation began after FDLE received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning an internet user who was distributing files containing child sexual abuse material via social-networking/chat platforms. FDLE agents, with the assistance of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant today at Garcia Perez’s residence.

Agents found videos involving children as young as three years old being sexually abused. Additional charges are pending the forensic analysis of Garcia Perez’s seized electronic devices.

Garcia Perez was booked into the Hernando County Jail on a $80,000 bond. This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 5th Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001