Datrix Acquires Adapex to Help Publishers Monetize Data in Cookieless Environment
The Datrix Group has acquired Adapex, enabling Adapex’s publishing partners to maximize data-driven revenue via artificial intelligence
As we face a cookieless future, the adoption of technologies such as ours, based on first-party data and artificial intelligence, will revolutionize addressability. ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Datrix Group has acquired Adapex, enabling Adapex’s publishing partners to maximize data-driven revenue via artificial intelligence. Datrix, the leading global provider of AI solutions that help companies transform data into monetizable insights, said that joining forces with Adapex, the leading technology company providing digital advertising operations to publishers, will enable the companies to help publishers and a wide variety of other sites better monetize audience data and chart a future for open web advertising just as audience information disappears from the market in the privacy-first, cookieless era.
— Datrix CEO Fabrizio Milano d'Aragona
Adapex helps more than 700 sites with 20 billion monthly impressions leverage ads to monetize their relationships with audiences. Datrix provides a world-class data analytics and monetization solution to some of the world’s largest companies.
"Adding Adapex into our group is an important step in our expansion strategy,” said Datrix CEO Fabrizio Milano d'Aragona. “The acquisition gives us the opportunity to structurally enter a strategic market and significantly strengthens our offer in advertising data monetization. And, as we face a cookieless future, the adoption of technologies such as ours, based on first-party data and artificial intelligence, will revolutionize addressability. Finally, the deal is a clear recognition of Datrix’s cutting-edge technology globally, even in a country as advanced as the U.S.”
The acquisition will give publishers more powerful tools so they can make the most of the audiences available to them, increasing the efficacy of audience targeting and measurement. Advertisers will get more effective ads. As Adapex offers its publisher partners more sophisticated data monetization capacities, Datrix will gain the opportunity to forge relationships with Adapex’s massive base of publisher partners and their audiences.
“With this acquisition, Adapex takes addressability to the next level by bringing AI-enhanced first-party data and targeting to our publisher partners,” said Adapex Founder and President Debra Fleenor. “As the ecosystem works towards identity solutions that protect both consumer privacy and publisher revenue, Adapex is excited to bring a privacy-conscious, large-scale, highly targeted advertising solution into play.”
The global data monetization market reached $170 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $371 billion by 2023. For this reason, more and more organizations are looking to generate new revenues from data collected through all the digital channels available to them. Not only publishers but also retailers, service companies, banks, brands with attractive digital content, and app producers will benefit from Adapex and Datrix’s combined data monetization and advertising solutions.
Adapex’s solutions and services include complete management of the advertising stack, monetization strategy, revenue optimization, quality control, and regulatory compliance (including protecting the privacy of online users). Adapex's offerings are fueled by our award-winning m4 Tech Suite™, which consists of 4 components, all plug-and-play:
● Matrix ™, an analytics dashboard that collects and normalizes data from various demand and analytics sources in a single, transparent dashboard.
● Merlin ™, a customized wrapper for header bidding,
● Magma ™, onpage console for optimization and problem-solving in real-time,
● Magnify ™: automatic and immediate integration with identity solution providers.
This technology is widely recognized by the industry, further evidence of its success in helping publishers achieve double- and triple-digit growth.
● Inc. 5000: top 20% of fastest-growing companies
● AdExchanger 2021: Programmatic Power Player
● Digiday Media Award 2021: Best Publisher Platform and Best Platform Ad Tech
● Drum 2021: Best Programmatic Advertising Technology
● Top Women in Media 2021: Tech Trailblazers
● Stevie 2020 and 2021 for Women in Business
● Drum 2020: Best Ad Operations Team and Best Technology for Programmatic Trading.
The Adapex network represents over 700 sites, 400 million unique monthly visits, and over 20 billion monthly impressions. Each of the more than 100 new sites that joined Adapex's ad network in the last year saw ad revenue improve by 40 to 400%. Over the past 3 years, Adapex has grown 100% year-on-year in terms of revenues and managed sites.
Datrix, through its subsidiary Datrix US, with this transaction, acquires 100% of the American company and Debra Fleenor, Founder & President of Adapex, joins the Executive Management Team of Datrix.
