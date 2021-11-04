Artist Keeps Promise After Friends’ Death

CASPER, WYOMING, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great supporter of the arts Marialyce Barrett Tobin from Casper, WY passed away on 8/28/21 at the age of 97. This a letter written by the artist Chris Navarro whom she helped create monumental sculptures:

"I was saddened to hear of the passing of Marialyce Barrett Tobin; she was a friend. She commissioned two of my largest sculptures in Casper, Wyoming. ESSENSE OF REX and SACRED HEART OF JESUS she loved the community of Casper and wanted me to create art to share with her hometown. We had many meetings together when I was working on the sculptures she commissioned. The first time I met with her she wanted me to make a dinosaur sculpture for the Tate Museum at Casper College and it had to have light coming from it. I remember thinking wow that is a unique and awesome idea. I came up with the design of sculpting a Tyrannosaurus rex that was half skeleton and half fleshed and titled ESSENCE OF REX. The sculpture had a led lighting system running through his spine that would transmit light from within. That sculpture was dedicated in August of 2014.

"She called me the following year and wanted to talk about another thought of hers. To erect a large sculpture of Jesus with his arms outstretched protecting the City of Casper. She then told me light needed to radiate from this sculpture also. I told her she had a thing for light coming out of sculptures but it was a very cool concept. So, I designed the SACRED HEART OF JESUS. I show Jesus with open arms, in the inviting expression of peace. In the center of his chest is the sacred heart, with light illuminating from within as a symbol of his love. I have only created two sculptures that have light radiating from them and they were both her ideas.

"She called me again June 26,2021, and asked me to do one more sculpture for her. Of the virgin Mary and place it at the Lusk, WY cemetery where her parents are buried. Marialyce's request really touched my heart, here she was 97 years old and still wanting to honor her parents. She was very frail and weak and asked me to please hurry up because she would like to see it before she dies. I told her she was a tough old gal and would make it to 100 and we both laughed. I told her I would start on it right away and get it done as soon as possible. When I last talked to her, she asked if I could have the sculpture finished so we could dedicate it on Oct,31. I gave her my word and promised I would have it done by then. However, Marialyce Barrett Tobin died at home on August 28, 2021. It makes me sad that she was not there in person to see the dedication of her last sculpture. I know she will be there in soul and spirit looking down from above. Marialyce, I hope I made you proud. Your ‘’MARY MOTHER OF GRACE’’ was dedicated at the Lusk Wyoming cemetery 11am Oct 31, 2021.

"No act of kindness, no matter how small or big, is ever wasted. Marialyce Barrett Tobin you were small in size but big in heart and you left the world a better place for being here. I will miss you. Godspeed, Chris Navarro"

About

National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY and owner of Navarro Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Sedona, AZ sculpting professionally since 1986. He is best known for his large monumental sculptures. With over 34 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country. His work is included in 11 museum collections. The author of 4 books ‘’CHASING THE WIND’’ ‘’EMBRACE THE STRUGGLE’’ ‘’DARE TO DREAM BIG’’ ‘’THE ART OF RODEO’’ He was selected as the Honorary Artist for the 2015 Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody, WY ,2015 Wyoming Governor’s art award and 2018 the Distinguished Alumni Award from Casper College. Contact Chris Navarro Studio (307)-259-7305 email chrisnavarrostudio@gmail.com

https://www.chrisnavarroart.com/

