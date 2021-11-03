State Agencies Now Accepting Applications for Summer 2022 Student Internships

Beginning this week, college students can apply for one of nearly 100 internships across multiple North Carolina state government agencies. Governed by the NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement, the annual North Carolina Internship Program offers a 10-week, paid internship for college students interested in careers in state government. “This internship program is an excellent steppingstone for college students interested in a public service career,” said Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “For more than 50 years, the program has been instrumental in bridging lessons learned in the classroom to hands on professional work experience.” Students can easily search and apply for opportunities using the application portal, which allows job-seekers to use an interactive map to filter internships by location, job type and/or field of study. This year, the program is offering 98 internship opportunities from as far west as Haywood County to along North Carolina’s coast in Dare County. Applications for the summer internship program opened this week and will be accepted through January 3, 2022. Internships integrate education, career development and public service. Opportunities exist in numerous recognized fields of study, from marketing to policy and research. Students can apply for summer projects ranging from network security to sustainability, workforce development, GIS shoreline mapping, tax policy, wildlife education, aquarium animal husbandry and more. Last year, a select number of students were able to engage in hands-on projects including wildlife rehabilitation and interacting with geographic information systems. All interns are expected to work 40 hours each week for 10 weeks, earning a stipend of $12 per hour. In addition to hands-on professional development opportunities, interns will also participate in activities to broaden their knowledge of public service and state government including virtual seminars and executive chat sessions with state government leaders for career development. Since 1969, more than 4,300 internship opportunities have been awarded to North Carolina college students across the state. The internship program is open to all North Carolina residents attending a college, university, technical institute or community college. This year’s pool of internship projects may be virtual, in-person or hybrid depending on recommendations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NC Department of Health and Human Services. “The internship will run May 23 through July 29, 2022,” said Internship and Youth Council Coordinator Candace Dudley. “The internship program is highly competitive and if you plan to apply, I encourage you to do so early.” Interns are selected through a process overseen by the North Carolina Internship Council. Selection is based on a thorough review of applications, including academic records and interest in state government. Qualified candidates also may be selected for a virtual interview with prospective supervisors. For more information, please visit the State of North Carolina Internship website or contact the Internship and Youth Council Coordinator, Candace Dudley at 984-236-0345. Information is also available in campus career services or cooperative education offices. # # # ______________________________________________________________________________ About NCDOA and the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement The N.C. Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. NCDOA’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement division advises the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues that impact women and youth.